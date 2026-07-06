SI steals 20K from truck driver in Hamirpur, arrested, suspended

A truck driver chased a van for nearly 35 km on Sunday after a uniformed sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh police allegedly stole ₹20,000 from the truck’s cabin, jumped off at a toll plaza and fled. The pursuit ended near the Yamuna bridge in Hamirpur, where the driver caught the officer, beat him up, recovered the cash and handed him over to the police.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The accused, Girish Mishra, was posted on court security duty in Hamirpur.

According to the truck driver, Manish, he was returning to Hamirpur from Ghatampur after selling a consignment of gravel when Mishra, in uniform, asked him for a lift. Manish said he did not think twice before agreeing.

As the truck approached the Aliyapur (Sajeti) toll plaza, Mishra allegedly reached for ₹20,000 kept inside the cabin and slipped the cash beneath his uniform. When Manish realised what had happened and confronted him, the officer got off the truck at the toll plaza without saying a word and climbed into a passing van headed towards Hamirpur.

Manish decided to go after him and chased the van for nearly 35 km. Near the Yamuna river bridge, Mishra got down from the vehicle and began walking back towards Ghatampur. The truck driver caught up with him there before he could get away.

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{{^usCountry}} Manish grabbed the sub-inspector by the collar, searched him and alleged that he recovered the missing ₹20,000 from inside the officer’s uniform. Manish then proceeded to slap Mishra several times in full view of the gathering crowd. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manish grabbed the sub-inspector by the collar, searched him and alleged that he recovered the missing ₹20,000 from inside the officer’s uniform. Manish then proceeded to slap Mishra several times in full view of the gathering crowd. {{/usCountry}}

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Passers-by intervened and stopped the assault before alerting the UP-112 emergency response service. Police reached the spot soon afterwards and took the sub-inspector into custody. He was later brought to Kotwali police station.

A video purportedly showing the confrontation has since surfaced on social media. Hindustan Times could not independently verify its authenticity.

Circle officer, Sadar, Hamirpur, Yashpal Singh said a case had been registered at Kotwali police station under sections of the BNS on the basis of the truck driver’s complaint. He said the sub-inspector had been suspended with immediate effect and that a departmental inquiry had also been ordered.

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“The investigation is underway. Further legal action will be taken on the basis of the facts that emerge during the probe,” Singh said.

Police have not officially commented on a possible motive.