Sidhu’s abrupt silence exposes his patronage of mafia: Majithia

Former Punjab cabinet minister questions new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s silence on the Scheduled Caste Scholarship involving cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot
By Vishal Rambani
UPDATED ON AUG 02, 2021 12:21 AM IST
SAD leader Bikramjit Singh Majithia after launching a health camp in Nabha on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Nabha Former Punjab cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia has alleged that the new state Congress chief, Navjot Singh Sidhu, was patronising mafias in the state by his abrupt silence on illegalities after taking charge of the post.

“Sidhu has been very vocal on mafia, corruption and other illegalities, but as soon as he became the PCC president, he went mum. Those who are part of mafia and indulge in corruption are now running the show of Sidhu, who otherwise has no support in the Congress. Why is he silent on the Scheduled Caste Scholarship involving cabinet minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot,” said Majithia in Nabha, the constituency of Dharamsot. Majithia was in Nabha for launch of a medical camp and to address workers in favour of party leader Kabir Dass. Senior SAD leader Surjit Singh Rakhra was present.

Majithia added that it was condemnable that the new PCC president was now expecting such leaders to strengthen his hold on the Punjab Congress. “This not only exposes Sidhu, but the Congress’ culture of corruption, scams and anti-dalit and anti-poor policies,” he alleged.

Majithia said Punjabis wanted immediate dismissal of Dharamsot from the cabinet, besides the registration of a criminal case and arrest.

“Previously, CM Capt Amarinder Singh procured a clean chit for Dharamsot. Sidhu is also supporting him despite the fact that the minister has destroyed the future of 8 lakh dalit students who have been thrown out of educational institutions, with the government not protecting their rights. There cannot be a bigger sin than this.”

