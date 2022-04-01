Sign language training: Two-day camp begins for LBSIA staff, CISF personnel

In what is being dubbed as a first state-wide, sign language training camps will be conducted for the staff of the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (LBSIA), Varanasi. The training is being imparted under the joint aegis of the LBSIA and the District Divyang Empowerment Department, UP.

The training camp was inaugurated by Aryama Sanyal, director, LBSIA, on Thursday. While Dr Uttam Ojha, convener, UP BJP cell for persons with disabilities, was chief guest at the training camp and Ajay Kumar, senior commander, CISF, was the special guest.

Speaking at the inauguration of the camp, Sanyal said, “The LBSIA is probably the first among all airports of Uttar Pradesh in terms of conducting a sign language training camp. LBSIA is committed to providing the best facilities to all passengers.”

The two-day training camp – being conducted by district divyang empowerment officer Anand Singh and Ankita Singh – began at LBSIA for the convenience/facilitation of all passengers travelling through Varanasi.

The employees are being trained in sign language so that they may provide better service to speech and hearing-impaired passengers travelling through the airport. A total of 22 trainees from Varanasi airport and two from Prayagraj airport are attending this camp.

Meanwhile, employees of the International Airport, Kushinagar, have expressed a willingness to participate in this training. Kushinagar Airport personnel are likely to attend tomorrow’s training camp.

Addressing the training camp, Ojha said, “This initiative by the Varanasi Airport director to impart training of sign language to the airport staff is an excellent move. It will prove to be a boon as staff members will be able to communicate with speech and hearing-impaired challenged passengers through sign language and help them travel smoothly.”