Sikh bodies to protest against quashing of SIT report on April 30

Sikh bodies under the leadership of former Akal Takht jathedar Bhai Ranjit Singh will protest against the quashing of the special investigation team (SIT) report on the Kotkapura firing incident in 2015 on April 30. The Punjab and Haryana high court had delivered this judgment.

Interacting with reporters at the Amb Sahib Gurudwara in Mohali on Tuesday, Singh said, “We will start our protest from Kotkapura on April 30, where we will burn the copies of judgment.”

The former jathedar claimed, “We will burn copies of the judgement at all district headquarters and the central event would be held at Kotkapura Chowk, where these incidents happened six years ago. I appeal to political, social, religious groups of all shades to come together and send a stern warning to powers that be. Since the 1980s, successive governments in India have been meddling in Sikh religious affairs.” He alleged that the Badals were voluntarily playing into the hands of the establishment to enjoy power, perks and privileges.

Former leader of opposition MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira claimed, “Our protest is on the lines of farmers burning copies of the three farm laws in Punjab. It’s a democratic form of protest as this judgement has dashed all hopes of justice of the aggrieved family and community.”

Former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa said the CM apart from doing lip service isn’t at all interested in delivering justice to aggrieved family and community.

Others present were Hardeep Singh Dibdiba; Sukhraj Singh, son of victim of Behbal Kalan firing; Joga Singh Chappar; Sikh preacher Dapali; MLA Pirmal Singh; MLA Jagdev Singh Kamalu and former MLA Ranjit Singh Talwandi.