Sikh girls’ marriages in J&K: Issue blown out of proportion, says Kendri Singh Sabha

Chandigarh Sikh intellectuals who met at Kendri Singh Sabha in the city on Wednesday said that issue of marriage of two Sikh girls in Jammu and Kashmir had been blown out of proportion for political reasons, and as required by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“Sikh leaders in Delhi whipped up the issue, with aggression, as required by the BJP to consolidate the majority community as the Sangh Parivaar’s vote bank,” said Khushhal Singh, general secretary, Kendri Singh Sabha.

Intellectuals of Sikh organisations added that the point of concern is that Sikh leaders in Delhi intentionally kicked up a religious frenzy over the issue, competing with one another in holding demonstrations in New Delhi.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjinder Singh Sirsa flew to Srinagar to bring back the two Sikh girls, while a former president of the DSGMC organised a protest in New Delhi.

“It is a known fact that every religious community in India opposes inter-religious and inter-caste marriages. There is a difference in rigidity shown by different religious communities on this account,” Khushhal added, pointing that the Indian Muslims were also no different.

“The actions of Sikh leaders are objectionable. They were too loud and could not hide their motive of playing the political game of polarisation, for and on behalf of, the ruling BJP,” added Khushhal.

