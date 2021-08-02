Sikh group wants SGPC to reverse decision on razing of historic serai

Amritsar The Golden Temple’s former Hazuri Ragi (traditional gurbani singer) Bhai Baldev Singh Wadala-led Sikh Sadbhawna Dal on Sunday held a meeting on the Heritage Street to press upon the SGPC to revoke its plan of demolishing its oldest serai, Guru Ram Das Niwas, of the holiest Sikh Shrine.

The gathering was held on the spot, where members of the Sikh organisation have been staging an indefinite sit-in to seek justice in the case of 328 missing Saroops of the Guru Granth Sahib.

Addressing the Sikh activists, Wadala read out three resolutions on the occasion, which were passed with echoing of slogans of ‘Sat Sri Akal’. “A resolution should be passed by the General House of the the SGPC that any building which is over 100-year-old or witnesses historic incidents including the 1984 army action on the Akal Takht, will not be razed. The buildings historical facts. The SGPC must revoke the resolution of razing one of the historic buildings. If its goes ahead with the plan, we will hold peaceful protests,” reads the first resolution.

The second resolution exhorted the Sikh community to stop giving donations to the Kar Sewa organisations, which it claimed were which destroying the Sikh community’s heritage.

In the third resolution, the organisation has given an ultimatum to the SGPC and the administration to stop excavation work at the construction site, where the remnants of a historical building have been found, till August 4. “If the excavation does not stop, we will stop it on our own with the help of sangat,” the resolution reads.