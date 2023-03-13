Sikkim: Army rescues around 400 stranded tourists

The army rescued around 400 tourists, including 50 children, in east Sikkim on Sunday after their vehicles were stranded due to heavy snowfall in the upper reaches of the Himalayan state. The tourists were returning to Gangtok after visiting popular tourist destinations Nathu La and Tsomgo.

The tourists were returning to Gangtok after visiting Nathu La and Tsomgo.

At least 100 vehicles with around 400 tourists were stranded when some of the high-altitude regions of Sikkim received heavy snowfall on Saturday afternoon.

Officials said troops of Trishakti Corps in collaboration with state police and civil administration launched Operation Himrahat to rescue them.

The operation continued through late Saturday night. The tourists were moved to safer areas and provided shelter, warm clothing, medical aid, and food. The troops arranged accommodation for the tourists including 178 men, 142 women, and 50 children.

“On Sunday morning, the road opening was taken up with the assistance of GREF [General Reserve Engineer Force] dozers. By 9am, the road was cleared to enable the movement of the vehicles to Gangtok,” said public relation officer (defence) Lt Col Mahendra Rawat.

He added the quick reaction by the troops provided relief and comfort to the stranded tourists under inclement weather conditions and ensured early clearance of the road to enable the movement of vehicles to Gangtok. “The stranded tourists and civil administration of Sikkim expressed their deep gratitude for the immediate relief provided by the Army.”

