Gangtok, The Sikkim government has withdrawn restrictions on the movement of government vehicles across the state, even as the chief minister's convoy remains at half of its original strength, while protocol-related restraints would continue.

Sikkim lifts curbs on government vehicles, retains key austerity measures

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A home department notification issued on Monday stated that fuel consumption would continue to be tightly monitored, with fuel allotment for official vehicles for the chief minister, Assembly speaker, deputy speaker, ministers, MLAs and government officers shall remain reduced by 30 per cent.

Also, the purchase of new government cars would remain prohibited, except for police and emergency service vehicles, it said.

The notification states that "the state government hereby withdraws all restrictions imposed on the movement of Government vehicles across the State." It also lifts the ban on inter-district travel of government vehicles.

It, however, makes it clear that a number of provisions aimed at reducing expenditure and improving administrative efficiency will continue.

One of the major austerity measures retained relates to the chief minister's official convoy.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the notification, "the number of vehicles in his carcade shall be reduced by 50 per cent, limiting the convoy to a maximum of five vehicles inclusive of the security vehicle." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the notification, "the number of vehicles in his carcade shall be reduced by 50 per cent, limiting the convoy to a maximum of five vehicles inclusive of the security vehicle." {{/usCountry}}

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The government has also decided to continue protocol-related austerity measures.

The Assembly speaker and deputy speaker will not use pilot escort vehicles during official tours outside Gangtok district, while the customary reception and send-off by deputy commissioners and superintendents of police during the chief minister's tours will remain suspended.

The government has also ordered all state offices to resume functioning with full staff strength while following the regular six-day work week, and the second and fourth Saturdays are government holidays.

To curb administrative expenditure, departmental meetings will, as far as practicable, continue to be held virtually. Where physical meetings are unavoidable, participation will ordinarily be restricted to two officials from each department.

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The notification further states that official foreign travel by government officials will be permitted only under exceptional circumstances.

The existing regulations governing LPG cylinder distribution will also continue. Additional LPG cylinders will be sanctioned only for marriage ceremonies and last rites.

For residents of the capital city, the government has decided not to disturb the existing traffic management system.

The notification confirms that the odd-even vehicular movement restriction within the Gangtok Municipal Area shall continue to remain in force for both private and government vehicles, until further orders.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.