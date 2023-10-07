Sindhis unite for two-day conclave in Lucknow; partition stories shared on Day 1

LUCKNOW In an extraordinary display of cultural pride and unity, the two-day National Sindhi Convention kicked off with great enthusiasm in Lucknow on Saturday. Deputy chief minister Brijesh Pathak and special guest Prince Sai Mohan Lal graced the event, which saw the participation of Sindhi representatives hailing from 17 Indian states, 75 districts, as well as international attendees from South Africa, Dubai, and Singapore.

The inaugural session commenced with a heartwarming tribute as Saint Sai Mohanlal of Shiv Shanti Ashram garlanded the statue of Jhulelal. Virendra Khatri, Vivek Ladani, Rajendra Manwani, and Sanjay Ahuja, key figures of the organising committee, extended a warm welcome to the revered saint.

The gathering then engaged in a stimulating dialogue featuring Bhimesh Athwani, Atul Rajpal, Ravi Bhavnani, Jagdish Khatwani, Baldev Khatri, and Ajay Dhemala, representing diverse regions. Their discussions touched upon topics of religion and family, addressing questions from the captivated audience.

Saint Sai Mohan emphasised the significance of Sai and Guru in one’s life, advocating for the preservation of cultural values through marriage within the community and continued devotion to one’s Guru.

Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak graced the event during the second session, lauding the Sindhi community’s unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress. He acknowledged their contributions in various spheres, from governance to economic development, and commended their unity.

A poignant moment unfolded as respected elders of the Sindhi community, Suresh Keshwani, Murali Adnani, Gurmukh Jadwani, and Ravi Prakash Chanda, shared their roles and recounted their struggles during the partition era. Their stories served as a testament to the community’s resilience and fortitude.

In recognition of their esteemed guests, Raju Punjabi, Sanjay Ahuja, Sanjay Gurnani, Nitin Sachdeva, Satendra Bhavnani, and Kapil Savlani extended their heartfelt honours.

The convention featured the presence of prominent Sindhi figures, including Mohan Das Ladhani, Muralidhar Ahuja, Vasudev Chawla, Satish Athwani, Santram Chandwani, Bhimesh Athwani, Manish Savlani, Anil Bhateja, Naresh Batra, Prakash Bajaj, and many others who joined in the celebration of Sindhi culture and heritage.

The National Sindhi Convention promises to be a memorable gathering, fostering a sense of unity and pride among the Sindhi community while honouring their rich history and contributions to the nation.

