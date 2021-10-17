Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Singhu border lynching victim cremated amid tight security
others

Singhu border lynching victim cremated amid tight security

The cremation took place in the dark, with the last rites being given the go by; the victim had been lynched at the Singhu border, where he was part of the farmers’ protest
The farmers protest has been on at the Singhu border and at the other locations for months; on Sunday, even the last rites of a victim had to be performed under a security cordon. (HT FILE FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
Updated on Oct 17, 2021 01:16 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Amritsar Farm labourer Lakhbir Singh, who was lynched, allegedly by the nihangs, at the farmers’ protest site at Singhu for alleged sacrilege, was cremated on Saturday at his native Cheema Kalan in Tarn Taran amid tight security in the presence of his close family members.

The cremation took place in the dark. No Sikh priest was present to perform the Ardas (Sikh religious prayer) and no one from his village Cheema Kalan attended the cremation, police sources said. Only 12 family members including wife Jaspreet Kaur, sister-in-law Simranjit Kaur, mother-in-law Sawinder Kaur, sister Raj Kaur and his three minor daughters were present for the last rites.

The district administration had sent a vehicle to Sonepat to bring the body of the deceased, which reached the village about 7pm. It was cremated immediately.

According to sources close to the family, as there were allegations of sacrilege against Lakhbir, some people from the village had told the family that only cremation would be allowed and thereafter none of the family members would be allowed to perform any kind of religious ritual.

RELATED STORIES

A large contingent of security personnel was deployed at the cremation ground as police escorted Lakhbir’s body in an ambulance.

Two people, Sarabjit Singh and Narain Singh, belonging to the Sikhs’ Nihang order have been arrested so far.

The body of Lakhbir Singh was found on Friday tied to a barricade at the Delhi-Haryana border, where the anti-farm law protesters have been camping, with a hand chopped off and multiple wounds caused by sharp-edged weapons.

Hours after the macabre crime, one Sarabjit Sigh, wearing the blue robes of the Nihang order, claimed that he had “punished” the victim for “desecrating” a Sikh holy book.

— WITH PTI INPUTS

