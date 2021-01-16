Singhu cheers for duo who ran 300km in 4 days to join protests

Sitting on the mattresses laid on the road at the Singhu border, hundreds of farmers were peacefully listening to a farmer leader’s speech on Saturday, when around 1 pm, the stage coordinator grabbed the mike and made an announcement in Punjabi that left the entire audience clapping and shouting slogans such as “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”, “Sadda Haq, Aithe Rakh” and “Jo Bole So Nihal”.

The announcement was about a 70-year-old retired Indian Army man and a 50-year-old man – both from Punjab – who claimed they ran nearly 300 km for four days to reach Delhi’s Tikri and Singhu borders and support thousands of farmers who have been protesting against the three farm laws for the past 52 days.

As the stage coordinator introduced the two men – who claimed to have participated in many full and half Marathons in Punjab and other states – and their act of solidarity towards the agitation, some farmers quickly walked towards the stage to capture their photographs with the duo in their mobile phones.

The septuagenarian identified himself as retired army jawan Amar Singh from Punjab’s Moga while the other person, identified as Santokh Singh from Ludhiana, said he is employed in the postal department at his hometown. They live 42 km away from each other in their hometowns but had been friends and participating in various Marathons and other running races for almost 20 years, the duo said.

“We started our journey on January 11 and reached Tikri border on January 14. We used to start running at 4 am and end it by 9pm or 10 pm every day. We ran 70 km each day. We have come here to support the farmers and their agitation. We have also planned to participate in Kisan Tractor Parade planned on the Republic Day,” said Amar Singh, adding that running has remained the passion of his life since he was 18.

Amar Singh said that it was because of his running skills that he got a job in the Indian Army in 1969. He served the Indian Army for 18 years.

About their decision to run to Delhi border, Santokh Singh said that he had last visited the protest venues on December 25 by travelling in a bus and returned three days later. When Santokh met Amar Singh, he told him about how farmers from Punjab and Haryana in large number have been sitting at the Delhi borders and protesting against the farm laws.

“He (Amar) was excited and asked me whether I will accompany him if he ran till Delhi from our hometowns. Since we have run many races together, I immediately agreed. On January 11, we met at Barnala and began our journey,” said Santokh Singh.

The duo said that their three friends accompanied them throughout their journey in a Bolero car. Their friends took care of their health, food, clothes, and lodging. “On our way, people greeted us and supported us in every possible way. Overall, it was an encouraging journey,” said Amar Singh.

Three foreigners visit Singhu border protest site

While the two runners were being greeted by the farmers, barely 100m ahead of the main stage, three foreign nationals – two from the United States and another from Canada – became the centre of attraction for the farmers. The trio said they live in south Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave and work in a private trading and policy making company in Hauz Khas had come to the Singhu border to spend their weekend, understanding the real issues of the farmers, their demands with the government, and how they are braving the bone-chilling cold.

“We had been watching and reading news about this farmers’ protest and the various allegations regarding their identity, funding, and motives. So, we decided to visit the protest venue and see the ground reality. After staying here for nearly three hours, all I can say is that they all are protestors and not anti-nationals. We support their agitation,” said Jaysen from the US.

Jaysen was accompanied by his Will and Mike from Canada. The three said they were working and living in Delhi for the past two years. Also, they first met each other at the workplace itself. As the tree roamed around the protest venue, many farmers were seen stopping them and requesting to selfies with them.