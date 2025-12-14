SIR: Meerut launches massive re-verification drive for 6.75L voters

Meerut district has launched an extensive re-verification drive under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, covering about 6.75 lakh voters across all seven Assembly constituencies. The drive targets voters listed under the ASDD category—absent, shifted, deceased, and duplicate—with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) conducting physical address verification to ensure the accuracy and transparency of the voter list. DEO said that the district currently has 26,99,820 registered voters, of whom nearly 75 per cent— about 20,24,865 voters—have already submitted their enumeration forms, all of which have been completely digitised. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

District election officer and district magistrate VK Singh said that the district currently has 26,99,820 registered voters, of whom nearly 75 per cent— about 20,24,865 voters—have already submitted their enumeration forms, all of which have been completely digitised. The remaining voters identified under the ASDD category are now undergoing re-verification to ascertain their eligibility and current status.

According to the district administration, booth level officers (BLOs) are visiting the registered addresses of ASDD-category voters to verify whether they are present, have shifted to another location, have passed away, or have been included as duplicate voters. The exercise aims to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls while ineligible names are removed in a transparent manner.

To carry out an effective re-verification process, 275 officers have been deployed across Meerut district. Singh said the large-scale deployment underscores the administration’s commitment to preparing a clean and error-free voter list ahead of the upcoming electoral processes.

The Election Commission has extended the revision period by two weeks, and preparations are underway to complete the exercise within the revised timeline. Re-verification is being carried out not only for ASDD-category voters but also for those who have submitted enumeration forms, as 100 percent verification is mandatory. Complete digitisation of records related to ASDD voters is also being undertaken by BLOs as part of the process.

In addition, BLOs are cross-checking details of ASDD-category voters with records from the 2003 voter list to identify discrepancies. Objections have also been invited from representatives of political parties and Booth Level Agents (BLAs), allowing the authorities to address claims and objections in a systematic manner.

The enumeration period has been set to continue until December 26, 2025. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 31, after which the notice period will commence. During this phase, scrutiny of enumeration forms and the disposal of claims and objections will continue until February 21, with the final electoral rolls scheduled for publication on February 28.

DEO Singh said the ongoing re-verification drive is a crucial step towards maintaining the credibility of the electoral process and ensuring that the voter list reflects the ground reality with maximum transparency.