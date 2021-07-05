No student can be penalised for free speech, says Sisodia

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday ordered that no penal action should be taken and no fine should be imposed on a Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) student who allegedly posted ”distasteful remarks” online against chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during the annual convocation held in December last year.

The university last week imposed a fine of ₹5,000 on a 24-year-old postgraduate student and took disciplinary action against her after a proctorial inquiry found her guilty of making the comments against chief minister in protest against an alleged fee hike.

In a letter to the secretary, higher education, Sisodia said that no student should be punished for expressing views different from that of the government or the university.

“It has been brought to my notice that disciplinary action has been taken against a student of Ambedkar University for voicing certain remarks against the Chief Minister and myself. Firstly, no action has been taken against any student for expressing a viewpoint that is different from the government and the university, unless the said statement damages the social fabric of our country or is against our constitutional values. Secondly, since the student was expressing her viewpoint against the government as reported in the media, the matter first should have been brought to our notice before initiating any against her,” Sisodia, who is also Delhi education minister, said.

“A university should be a safe space for students to freely voice their opinions, debate and develop their points of view. No students should be punished for exercising their right to free speech within the University space,” Sisodia added.

He asked the principal secretary to ensure that the fine imposed on the student be cancelled and that she faces no action. “The principal secretary should issue relevant directions to all universities that come under the aegis of the Delhi government to ensure that no such action is taken against students in future also for expressing their opinions unless they are damaging to the social fabric of the country and go against our constitutional values,” he said.

A university official said the fine has been withdrawn.