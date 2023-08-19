Sheltering Criminals Case: Atiq’s sister gets property confiscation notice

MEERUT The Prayagraj police unit has displayed a notice regarding the confiscation of property under Section 82 of the CrPc (Code of Criminal Procedure) at the residence of Ayesha Noori, sister of Atiq Ahmed, in the Bhawaninagar locality under Nauchandi police station on Friday.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against her, but she did not surrender to the court. (HT Photo)

HK Saxena, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nauchandi police station, stated that Ayesha Noori is wanted for providing refuge to the accused Asad (who was later killed in a police encounter) and the fugitive shooter Guddu Muslim in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj. She is currently evading law enforcement. Previously, a non-bailable warrant was issued against her, but she did not surrender to the court.

Saxena said that a Prayagraj police team visited the locality on Friday and affixed a notice under Section 82 on Noori’s residence in Bhawaninagar. “Her property will be confiscated if she does not surrender to the court or the police,” stated Saxena.

Earlier, the police had arrested Dr Akhlaq, Noori’s husband, after a video emerged showing him and other family members welcoming Asad, Atiq’s son and an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, along with shooter Guddu Muslim. The police implicated Dr Akhlaq and his wife Noori in the case for providing shelter and financial assistance to the accused. While Dr Akhlaq remains incarcerated, Noori has been on the run since then.

Noori came into limelight when she openly expressed concerns about potential mistreatment of her brother Atiq by the police. Upon Atiq Ahmed’s transfer from Sabarmati jail in Gujarat to Prayagraj, she trailed the police convoy in her car alongside his lawyer.

Furthermore, Noori demanded custody of her brother Atiq’s minor sons. She accused police officials and a state government minister of intentionally causing difficulties for Atiq. She also asserted that Atiq’s wife, Shaista, was implicated in the case merely due to her intention to run for the mayoral election.

