SIT quizzes four in MLA Jarkiholi harassment case

Bengaluru: The Special Task Force (SIT) of Bengaluru police formed to investigate the alleged sex tape scandal involving former state minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, on Friday questioned four individuals.

The SIT was yet to share the details of the investigation. Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant told HT that four people were called in for questioning, however, refused to elaborate further. An official in Bengaluru police, however, said that a person was detained from Sira in Tumkur district and three journalists from there different news channels were also questioned.

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant on Friday morning announced the formation of a seven-member team, comprising of Joint Commissioner Sandeep Patil (Central Crime Branch), DCP Ravikumar (CCB), DCP Central MN Anuchet and ACP Dharmendra among others to assist Addl CP Mukherjee.

Within hours of its formation, the SIT detained the four individuals for questioning.

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday announced the formation of the SIT led by additional commissioner of police Soumendu Mukherjee.

BJP MLA Jarkiholi stepped down as Karnataka’s water resources minister on March 3 amid allegations of sexual harassment against him. The formation of the SIT came a day after Jarkiholi claimed that he was aware of the political conspiracy being hatched against him for around four months.

On Thursday, former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy questioned the decision to form the SIT. Speaking to the reporters in Bengaluru, he said, “I don’t know on what basis the order on constituting SIT has been issued… against whom will they conduct an investigation. No culprit has been booked or punished by these agencies in the past,” he said.