Sit-in at Jallianwala Bagh against its revamp

Amritsar The Punjab Students’ Union, the Naujawan Bharat Sabha, the Kirti Kisan Union and the Pendu Mazdoor Union, along with other Left-leaning organisations, started an indefinite protest against the facelift of the historic Jallianwala Bagh on Tuesday, alleging that revamp was a ‘superfluous decoration of a painful history’.

Amid heavy police deployment, protesters gathered outside the monument. Punjab president of Naujawan Bharat Sabha Rupinder Chaunda said, “We want the closure of the ticket system they have introduced here, like this is an amusement park. The protest will continue until they restore the historical monument back to its original form or at least, promise to have a dialogue about it.”

Ravinder Kaur, a representatives of the PSU, said, “Now, it is time to fight for other martyr’s’ legacy, as was our revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s birth anniversary on Tuesday.” The protest was still on, till the time of filing this report, even as deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Khaira had also reached the spot to pacify protesters.