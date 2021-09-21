Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sitting HC judge should probe Mahant Giri’s death: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav was in Prayagraj to pay his last respects to Mahant Narendra Giri at his Baghambari Math ashram. Talking to media persons later, Yadav said the Akhara Parishad, all of Giri’s followers, and his disciples want the truth behind the mystery to come out
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 02:56 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav addresses media in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday demanded that the death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri be probed by a sitting high court judge. He said many suspicious circumstances surround the Mahant’s death and the truth will come out if the probe was undertaken by a high court judge.

Yadav was in Prayagraj to pay his last respects to Mahant Narendra Giri at his Baghambari Math ashram.

Talking to media persons later, Yadav said the Akhara Parishad, all of Giri’s followers, and his disciples want the truth behind the mystery to come out.

Also Read | FIR against Anand Giri; UP CM pays last respects to ABAP chief

“If Mahant Narendra Giri was worried, stressed, facing any other problem or his land was being grabbed by someone, it will all come out if an impartial probe is conducted by a sitting high court judge,” the SP chief said

The former UP CM recalled the contributions of the Mahant in making Kumbh-2019 a success. He specially highlighted the personal interest that the seer took in ensuring that every ritual and ceremony during the mega religious fair was conducted as per strict religious norms. “I was lucky to have always received his blessings including during the Kumbh,” he added, terming the death as a huge loss for everyone.

