Six blood banks get blood component separation units
others

Six blood banks get blood component separation units

Chief minister (CM) Hemant Soren on Monday laid foundation of blood components separation units at blood banks in six districts, Palamu, Gumla, Dhanbad, Giridih, Ranchi and East Singhbhum, through video conferencing
By Vishal Sharma, Latehar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:48 PM IST
HT Image

The CM also attended a programme organised in Ranchi to mark World Blood Donor Day.

Delivering an online address from the state capital, the CM said, “Our government is working towards ensuring that no patient suffers for want of blood in the state, and for this purpose we are equipping blood banks with the required infrastructure.”

The blood component separation units can be used to meet medical prescriptions. Each blood components has its unique role and function and thus separating it is the crucial process of medical examination.

The CM said, “We are trying to make arrangements so that the needy patients can get blood online. However, for blood to be available, healthy people need to come forward and donate blood. We have also released a blood donation calendar so that the steady supply of blood can be maintained in the state.”

Health minister Banna Gupta also appealed to the masses to come forward and donate blood.

The CM also launched a YouTube channel of the Jharkhand State Aids Control Society.

