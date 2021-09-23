Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Six booked for former sarpanch’s murder in Mahendergarh

By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 12:54 AM IST
Police have booked six persons under Sections 148, 149 and 302 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT File)

The former sarpanch of Dhanonda village in Mahendergarh’s Kanina area, who was out on parole in a murder case, was shot dead allegedly by six persons after attacking him with sharp-edged weapons near his house on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Vikram Singh, who was out on parole in connection with murder of co-villager Vinod Kumar and injuring Manjeet on June 11, 2016 over village panchayat election enmity.

In his complaint to the police, the deceased’s cousin Devi Ram said the incident took place at around 7.30pm on Tuesday when he along with victim Vikram came out of their office in the village.

“Six persons, led by Manjeet, came there and attacked Vikram with sharp-edged weapons before shooting at him. We rushed him to civil hospital in Rewari, where the doctors declared him brought dead,” he added.

The Kanina police have booked Manjeet, Manoj, Vindra, Rohit, Pawan Jogi and Vijay under Sections 148, 149 and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act, 1959 and have started a manhunt to nab them.

