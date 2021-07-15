Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Six held for producing, selling country-made liquor in Kaithal

The Kaithal police have arrested six people for allegedly producing country-made liquor
By HT Correspondent, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 11:12 PM IST
Police said the accused were arrested during surprise raids conducted at three locations under the Siwan police station in district late on Wednesday. (IStock)

The Kaithal police have arrested six people for allegedly producing country-made liquor. Police have recovered 102 bottles of liquor and 130l lahan from their possession.

Police said the accused were arrested during surprise raids conducted at three locations under the Siwan police station in district late on Wednesday.

Siwan police station in-charge Ram Lal said accused Malka Ram, Kala Ram, Dharampal, Harichan of Rasulpur, Tarsem Singh of Prempura, and Malkit Singh of Dera Rai Singh Kangthali were found involved in producing and selling the liquor.

Another accused Rajender Singh, of Dera Rai Singh Kangthali, managed to flee and investigation is on to arrest him.

He said the accused have been booked under Section 61 of the Excise Act and will be produced in court for further interrogation.

