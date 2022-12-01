Six killed, 15 injured as bus collides head-on with truck on Lucknow-Bahraich highway

As many as six people were killed and 15 others critically injured when a roadways bus collided head-on with a truck under Jarwal police station limits on Lucknow-Bahraich national highway on Wednesday morning, said the police.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of the passengers and expressed his solidarity with the aggrieved families. He has directed the district magistrate and superintendent of police to provide best possible treatment and other necessary relief required to people injured in the accident.

According to the police, the accident took place near Tapesipah village under Jarwal police station limits around 4.30 am on Wednesday when the roadways bus (UP85AH9044) going to Bahraich from Lucknow collided head-on with a truck (UP21BN6042) coming from the opposite direction. The truck driver managed to flee from the spot with the vehicle.

They said the initial investigation suggested that the accident apparently took place as one of the two drivers failed to spot another vehicle coming from the opposite side due to poor visibility during the early morning hours.

They said the collision was so massive that six passengers were killed on the spot while others were trapped inside the bus. They said the passengers were pulled out of the bus after the police team reached the spot and launched the rescue operation.

District magistrate Dinesh Chandra and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Keshaw Kumar Chaudhary visited the spot and instructed the subordinates for speedy and necessary help to the injured passengers. They said all the deceased are male and efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the deceased. They said as many as 15 passengers were rescued and rushed to the community health centre of Mustafabad from where the four seriously injured were later rushed to the district hospital of Bahraich.

(With PTI Inputs)