Six labourers killed, 7 injured as truck overturns in Odisha’s Malkangiri district

At least six labourers were killed, and seven others sustained injuries after a cement-laden truck in which they were travelling overturned on a ghat road in Odisha’s Malkangiri district on Saturday, police said.

The labourers were trapped under cement bags and had to be extricated by the police and local residents (Twitter/video screengrab)

Malkangiri superintendent of police (SP) Nitesh Wadhwani said the truck laden with cement and iron rods with 13 labourers on board was on its way to the Jodamba area in Swabhiman Anchala when it overturned at a ghat road in Hantalaguda.

The labourers were trapped under cement bags and had to be extricated by the police and local residents.

Five of them died on the spot, and another injured person succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, SP Wadhwani said, adding the seven injured workers were taken to a nearby government hospital at Jodamba and later shifted to Chitrakonda.

Meanwhile, chief minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs.3 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased.

The CM also ordered free-of-cost treatment for the injured persons and wished them a speedy recovery.