Six more dengue cases detected in Prayagraj

Six new cases of dengue have been detected in Prayagraj district, taking the count of people affected by it till date this year to 69, officials said.

“However, the good news is that 52 dengue-affected people in the district have recovered,” said district malaria officer (DMO) Dr Anand Kumar Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“So, the count of active cases in the district is 17. The six new cases found on Sunday include a six -year-old boy from Mundera locality, an 18-year-old man from Naini area, a 25-year-old man from Teliyarganj, a 32-year-old man from Rajapur, a 38-year-old woman from Ashok Nagar and a 21-year-old man from Meja. Out of the 17 active cases in the district, 12 are undergoing treatment at separate hospitals while the remaining five are getting treated at home here in Prayagraj,” he added.

On Saturday also, seven new cases of dengue were found in the district including two in Rambagh and one each in Teliyarganj, Soraon, Jasra, Meja and Kotwa Bani areas.

The DMO said that the health department has put 60 potential hotspots in the district under its scanner. Apart from anti-larval spray, a special cleanliness and sanitation campaign has also been launched in these areas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The DMO said a total of 100 beds, including 25 beds each in Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital and SRN Hospital besides five beds each in the 20 CHCs, have been reserved for dengue patients. Besides, the fever helpdesk is also active in the district’s community health centres and urban primary health centres.

On Sunday, a special anti-dengue campaign was undertaken in Mau Saraiya area of Ashok Nagar during which 276 houses were checked for patients and potential scenario for spread of dengue. During the exercise in which eight surveillance teams led by the malaria inspectors took part, blood samples of eight people found suffering from fever were sent for Elissa test to detect or rule out dengue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}