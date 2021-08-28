Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Six more die of Covid in Himachal
Six more die of Covid in Himachal

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 28, 2021 11:36 PM IST
Kangra is the worst-hit district in state since the virus outbreak last year. (HT File)

Himachal Pradesh recorded 209 fresh Covid-19 infections on Saturday taking the state’s tally to 2,13,122 while the death toll mounted to 3,575 after six more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 56 were reported in Mandi, 40 in Kangra, 22 each in Bilaspur and Hamirpur, 18 in Shimla, 17 in Chamba, 11 in Kullu, nine in Una, six in Kinnaur, four in Solan, three in Lahaul-Spiti and one in Sirmaur.

The active came down to 1,814 while recoveries reached 2,07,713 after 354 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district since the virus outbreak last year as its total case tally stands at 47,554 followed by Mandi and Shimla districts with 29,701 and 26,554 cases, respectively.

Solan’s case tally reached 22,543 cases, Sirmaur 15,433, Hamirpur 15,226, Una 13,540, Chamba 13,430, Bilaspur 13,388, Kullu 9,475, Kinnaur 3,397 and Lahaul-Spiti 2,886.

