Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Six more succumb to contagion in Himachal
others

Six more succumb to contagion in Himachal

Meanwhile, the state’s Covid case tally rose to 2,15,235 after 161fresh infections were reported on the day.
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
PUBLISHED ON SEP 10, 2021 01:36 AM IST
A healthcare worker collects a nasal sample for the Covid-19 test at Regional Hospital in Kullu on Wednesday. (Ajay Kumar)

The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 3,612 in Himachal as six more people succumbed to the contagion on Thursday. Two deaths each were reported in Mandi and Shimla and one each in Bilaspur and Kangra.

Meanwhile, the state’s Covid case tally rose to 2,15,235 after 161fresh infections were reported on the day.

The highest, 31, cases were reported in Kangra, 28 in Mandi, 22 in Bilaspur, 21 in Hamirpur, 20 in Shimla, eight in Kullu, five each in Solan and Una, four in Kinnaur and two in Lahul-Spiti. The active cases climbed to 1,719 while recoveries reached 2,09,887 after 139 people recuperated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

HC notices to Shimla admn over illegal sheds on govt land

Keep monitoring cotton fields for pink bollworm infestation: PAU expert tells farmers

Himachal CM Jai Ram calls on civil aviation minister Scindia

Magisterial probe ordered into free langar service at IGMC
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP