Sixth Pay Commission: Ludhiana residents suffer as ministerial staff’s strike continues

Residents were a harried lot on Monday as the ministerial staff union continued its strike against the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission.

Many complained of delays in the issuance of sale deeds and vehicle registration. A few residents even had to return dejected, as there was no one to address their grievances. Among them was a 90- year- old blind woman whose son had disowned her and asked her to leave the house.

The woman, who identified herself as Krishna Devi, is currently living at a shelter outside her house in Ayali village.

She said that she had visited the DC office to seek redressal of her grievances but, no staff employee was available due to the strike, and she was asked to visit again next week.

“It rained heavily on Saturday evening. It was difficult for us to spend the night in the shelter amid rain and dipping temperature,” said Surinder Kaur, her daughter, who had accompanied her to the DC office.

While DC Varinder Kumar Sharma was unavailable for comments, Kewal Krishan Kalra, sarpanch of the village, said Krishna Devi’s son had abandoned her due to some property dispute.

“Krishan Devi wants to keep her daughter Surinder in the house but, her son and other family members are against it. The family alleged that Surinder’s son is facing drug peddling charges, and his presence in the village could lead them to trouble,” said the sarpanch.

The Punjab State Ministerial Staff Union (PSMSU) had extended its strike till October 24 for not accepting the demands of the employees, making amendments in the 6th Pay Commission, and restoring the old pension scheme.

The staff employees sat on a dharna outside the treasury office and raised slogans against the government.

Amit Arora, a senior member of the PSMSU, said they had met the committee of IAS officers formed by the government.

“The committee officials had assured us that our demands will be put before the committee of ministers. But nothing such was done,” he said.

Sunil Kumar, finance secretary of the union, said, “We will not withdraw our struggle without getting the 6th Pay Commission report amended.”