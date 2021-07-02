Skill varsity likely to begin online admissions from July 6

New Delhi: The Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) is likely to begin admissions from next week for various courses which are designed by industry experts and involve mandatory entrepreneurship components, at least six-month internships, and paid apprenticeship programmes. At least two university officials HT spoke to said the varsity is likely to begin the process for online admission from July 6.

The university will offer 12 job-oriented undergraduate courses, including BA prgrammes in Digital Media, Business Management, Data Analytics, and Aesthetics and Beauty, in addition to six B.Tech courses and 15 diploma courses. The university will initially admit 6,000 students of which 4,500 will be enrolled in diploma courses and 1,500 in degree courses.

So far, 10 existing polytechnic institutes, six skill centres, two District Institutes of Education and Training, and one engineering college in Delhi have been integrated with the university.

“The university is currently working with industry experts on upgrading the curriculum based on our present demands. We have formed a curriculum review committee which is taking a look at all courses and upgrading outdated content. All one-year courses at the [previous] centres have been scrapped,” said Vice-chancellor Neharika Vohra.

The Delhi government had given the nod for a new skills and entrepreneurship industry In October 2019.

Admissions to the diploma courses will be conducted through an online proctored common entrance test to be conducted in August, and candidates applying to degree courses will have a merit-based admission on the basis of their Class 12 scores, performance in vocational subjects, and extra-curricular activities. Vohra also said that the university would conduct an aptitude-based assessment to help students understand which course is suited for them.

The university has also introduced mandatory training in “employability skills” for all students.

“The workplace is changing rapidly and the focus of the component is to gain the agility to adapt to different circumstances. From digital literacy and English communication in the workplace to financial literacy, every semester will have a different module for students focusing on ethics and socio-emotional skills as well,” said Preyansi Mani, head of academics at DSEU.

The state university has also adopted the Delhi government’s Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum which will feature as a component in all courses.

“The weightage may differ from course to course. For instance, in beauty and fashion courses, the component may be higher than the course on banking. But every course will have a component to build entrepreneurial mindset among its students,” Vohra said.

Former placement officer at Jamia Millia Islamia, Rihan Suri, who is now pro-vice-chancellor at DSEU, said that the skill university’s industry component is more intense than other Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc) courses.

“We want to break the stigma around skill development and are converting conventional degree into professional courses. Those students who study vocational subjects for their Class 12 boards or score in the range of 55-70% can also enrol in the university and develop a career path. Students will also be given the flexibility to switch courses during their degree, based on credits scored by them and the criteria set for different courses,” he said.

Educationist Meeta Sengupta said that the university would have to focus on placements, high-profile internships, and industry connections to build on its reputation.

“In addition to employability skills, the quality of placement and internships will be critical for the university in the coming years. Students will come only if they see good placement opportunities. In many countries, management is still considered a vocational course. But by adding academic and higher-order elements to it, IIMs secured prestigious placements and ensured excellent career tracks for the students taking the institute to its current status,” she said.

The university is holding workshops with vocational teachers and representatives of government and private schools in the Capital to apprise the stakeholders of the courses offered by the university and their relevance to students interested in skill-based learning.