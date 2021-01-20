Skipped Covid-19 vaccine day because of fear? Mumbai civic body to counsel you

On Tuesday – Day 2 of the vaccination drive – the city recorded only 50% turnout of registered healthcare workers (HCWs). To encourage those HCWs who skip the vaccination process owing to fears to take the shot, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to counsel them.

“Firstly, we will have to record the reason why shortlisted candidates couldn’t take the vaccine on the given date. If they refuse to take it, we will counsel them and try to answer their queries to help them regain trust in the vaccine. Anyway, the vaccination is voluntary and we can’t force anyone to take it,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.

Considering the two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are among the first set of Covid-19 vaccines, there is a fear and speculation among many. Several HCWs are opting to wait and watch and then decide whether or not to take the shot, depending on the efficiency of the vaccine.

“In the UK (United Kingdom) and the US (United States), the beneficiaries are being provided with many details, such as the efficiency of the vaccines and its possible side effects. But in India, there is limited transparency, especially on Covaxin. So it is expected that the initial turnout will be less,” said Anant Bhan, public health expert.

However, senior doctors who had being administered the shots on the first day (January 16), believe that the vaccines are completely safe.

Dr Sanjay Surase, medical superintendent of the government-run Sir JJ Hospital, who had taken Covaxin on Saturday, said, “I am a living example that the vaccine is safe. I didn’t have any kind of adverse effect.”

Dr Rahul Pandit, director-critical care, Fortis Hospital, who took Covishield, said nutritious diet, ample hydration and rest were the key to tackle post-vaccination impact.

“Some who received the vaccine, experienced nausea, vomiting, body ache, headache and mild rash. But they didn’t need any active treatment. Regular medicines helped. It’s important to understand that these symptoms are expected, and they make scientific sense. It shows that our body is responding. These symptoms should be looked at positively, and people should go ahead and take the vaccination without hesitation,” said Dr Pandit.