Police to question Atiq’s sons Umar, Ali in extortion case

The Khuldabad police will soon question slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s sons Umar and Ali in connection with extortion case lodged against them on complaint of builder Mohd Muslim in April.

It will be the first time that police will question the two after the sensational murders of their father Atiq and uncle Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf on April 15 while in police custody.

SHO of Khuldabad police station trainee IPS Neetu said Atiq’s two sons are named in the case. Police have got the remand permission to question them and soon their statements will be recorded at the jail, she added.

Besides, Umar, 28, and Ali, 25, the police will also question Atiq’s close aide Asaad Kalia in the same case.

Ali and Umar are also accused in the murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards who were gunned down on March 24.

A resident of Chakia area, builder Mohd Muslim had lodged an FIR at Khuldabad police station in April against Umar, Ali along with Asaad Kalia, Nasrat, Ehtesham Kareem and Ajay Khurana. In his complaint Mohd Muslim alleged that he owned property worth ₹15 crore at Devghat in Jhalwa which Atiq was pressuring him to transfer in his name.

As per his complaint, Umar, Ali and others abducted him and took him hostage at Atiq’s office at Chakia in 2018. The accused tortured him to transfer the property or else shell out ₹5 crore as extortion. They allegedly had also issued threats to the builder.

Atiq’s eldest son Umar is in Lucknow jail after he surrendered before CBI court in 2022 in connection with the abduction and assault on Lucknow based realtor Mohit Jaiswal at Deoria Jail while Atiq’s second eldest son Ali had also surrendered before the court in Prayagraj for allegedly assaulting and demanding extortion from property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu in 2022. Ali is presently lodged at high security barrack at Naini Central Jail.

Another accused in the case Asaad Kalia, a trusted aide of Atiq was also arrested by police after Atiq’s and Ashraf’s murder for assaulting and issuing threats to property dealer Zeeshan aka Janu. Later two more cases were lodged against him including one lodged by builder Mohd Muslim. Two days back, Khuldabad police arrested another accused in the case Mohd Nusrat from his home in Chakia. Nusrat is also the cousin of builder Mohd Muslim.

