IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Slam dunk: Playing and thriving among the giants of NBA basketball... Why height isn’t sole deciding factor for hoop dreams
HT Image
HT Image
others

Slam dunk: Playing and thriving among the giants of NBA basketball... Why height isn’t sole deciding factor for hoop dreams

Consider the following reality: In a sport where there is a one in seven chance of making it to the highest competitive level if you are a 7-foot tall American male, the player who achieved the distinction of being the first to receive a $200 million contract is a player that is generously listed at 6 feet, 3 inches tall
READ FULL STORY
By Adi Vase
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:35 PM IST

Consider the following reality: In a sport where there is a one in seven chance of making it to the highest competitive level if you are a 7-foot tall American male, the player who achieved the distinction of being the first to receive a $200 million contract is a player that is generously listed at 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

This begs the question – in the modern world of position-less basketball, how much does height really matter? Additionally, what skills do the players not born with the naturally genetic trait of height master in order to succeed and have long careers at the highest level of professional basketball in the NBA?

In a sport where the goal is 10 feet above the ground, it would make sense and be logical that height would be the primary trait prioritised and correlating with success.

While certainly true in some regards, there is no ceiling (literally) on the potential of players who are highly skilled, regardless of their size. With the popularity and rise of three-point shooting in today’s NBA, the impact that players who aren’t height outliers can still have on the game is clearly obvious through players like Damian Lillard and Stephen Curry.

The superior skill level of these players is clearly on display as they have become proficient in attempting shots from further and further ranges, skewing the spacing and range of defenses designed to contain them.

Defenses are so thoroughly stretched out by the shooting ability of these relatively diminutive (both players are generously listed as 6 feet, 3 inches tall) players, that it results in open space for their teammates to score easier baskets with them on the court.

So, it is therefore obvious that elite 3-point shooting skill is one way in which players that are closer to six feet tall can compensate for what they lack in height when compared to their much taller counterparts.

There are many players throughout history that have not possessed height who thrived in the NBA.

The name Isaiah Thomas comes to mind, referring to two different players, each of whom possessed similar intangible qualities that helped them thrive in this league of giants.

While lacking extreme height, the Isaiah Thomas of the Detroit Pistons teamed with Joe Dumars to form one of the most feared backcourt combinations of all time, winning two championships for the Pistons during their heyday as the “Bad Boys”.

The “other” Isaiah Thomas, drafted in the current era, embodied many of the similar intangible qualities of determination, focus, and toughness, shown during the long list of accomplishments he achieved during his (potentially still ongoing) NBA career. These two examples reflect the importance of intangibles in basketball success, despite any lack of extreme height.

Another physical trait that can compensate for lack of height is the “length” or “armspan” of a player. In fact, as was explored in an earlier piece on the evolution of NBA talent selection, many players are drafted based on having superior length for their position rather than solely for being tall.

As three-point shooting continues to space out offenses further and further, defenders with the length to shrink the court become a priority. In fact, the combination of quickness and length in a player continues to be prioritised as teams seek to gain a competitive advantage.

An example of a first-ballot Hall of Fame player with below average height, but elite length and quickness is Dwyane Wade. From these examples, it is evident that height is certainly not the only factor that can influence success in basketball.

It is certainly possible to compensate for a lack of height in other ways such as skilled three-point shooting and dribbling ability, along with length and the intangible qualities of toughness, mental resilience and leadership.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s event calendar: February 26 to March 3, 2021

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:36 PM IST
2021 National Science Day – February 28 IISER, Pune IISER, Pune is celebrating National Science Day by conducting various public events
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
others

Revisit decision on culling of birds: HC suggests to Maharashtra dist

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:18 AM IST
At the same time, the court refused to intervene in the petition filed by two farm owners challenging a February 12 order passed by the authorities directing them to cull their birds and destroy the eggs
READ FULL STORY
Close
The previous high for February 23 (29.5°C) was recorded in 1973 while for February 24 (29.4°C), it was in 2001. For February 25, the previous high was in 2006 when 29.5°C was recorded. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The previous high for February 23 (29.5°C) was recorded in 1973 while for February 24 (29.4°C), it was in 2001. For February 25, the previous high was in 2006 when 29.5°C was recorded. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

This Feb was the hottest in 50 years for Ludhiana

By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:17 AM IST
The average temperature recorded this month was 27°C, while normally it hovers around 21.2°C during this time, say met officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gram sabha also passed resolution against transferring the land to the government. (HT PHOTO)
The gram sabha also passed resolution against transferring the land to the government. (HT PHOTO)
others

Ludhiana MC’s dairy shifting project hits another roadblock as gram sabha denies giving land to govt

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:18 AM IST
MC authorities say they have been working for around two months to shift the dairy units to Gorsian Kadar Baksh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Rathod had visited the Pohradevi temple on Tuesday amid tight security, during which, many of his supporters thronged his vehicle creating a commotion. (HT Photo)
Sanjay Rathod had visited the Pohradevi temple on Tuesday amid tight security, during which, many of his supporters thronged his vehicle creating a commotion. (HT Photo)
others

Washim: Pohradevi priest, 229 students test positive for Covid-19

By Pradip Kumar Maitra, Nagpur
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:21 PM IST
After the gathering of thousands of supporters of Maharashtra forest minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod at Washim’s Pohradevi temple earlier this week, at least 12 people, including the temple’s chief priest have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

9 held for issuing bogus toll receipts at Khed-Shivapur plaza

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:39 PM IST
PUNE The Rajgad police on Thursday arrested nine people for issuing bogus toll receipts to commuters passing through the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza on the Pune-Satara highway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man strangles wife to death at Mohali’s Amb Sahib Colony

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:35 PM IST
A migrant labourer strangled his wife to death during an altercation at their house in Amb Sahib Colony, Phase 11, on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s temperature touches 35°C; IMD forecasts rise in temperature in first week of March

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:52 PM IST
PUNE The day temperature in the city has touched the season’s highest as the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Senior journalist Sada Dumbre passes away

By HTC
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:01 PM IST
PUNE Senior journalist Sada Dumbre passed away on Thursday, due to a Covid infection, said his family members
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ajit Pawar fails to follow up on road widening project in Pune

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:30 PM IST
PUNE As the opposition parties opposed Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, had given instructions to put the project on hold until a decision is taken, but PMC has not got anything in writing about the decision
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Political parties in Pune divided over PMC’s road-widening proposal

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:00 PM IST
PUNE Political parties in Pune appear to be divided on the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC, state health dept awaiting final instructions on vaccination for seniors; unlikely to start from Mar 1

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:50 PM IST
PUNE Though the central government declared that the vaccination drive for those 60-years of age and higher, and those aged 45-years-plus with comorbidities, will start from March 1, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and state health department is yet to get more details regarding the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,525 fresh cases in Pune district on Thursday

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:39 PM IST
PUNE Pune district reported 11,570 active cases in the state, as per the state health department, of which 1,525 are fresh cases reported on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC’s Covid positivity rate jumps from 6% to 25% in 10 days

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:28 PM IST
The Covid positivity rate, which was 6 per cent in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation till February 15, has seen a massive surge to 25 per cent, as of February 24
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mixed response to 9-metre road widening proposal in Pune city

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:43 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre has received a mix response
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac