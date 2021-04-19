{Sleazy video row} Chief Khalsa Diwan executive panel bars Chadha’s entry on its premises

Two days after Chief Khalsa Diwan (CKD) former president Charanjit Singh Chadha visited its head office and donated ₹51,000, the executive committee of the organisation barred him from entering premises of any of its institutes.

Chadha, who remained the president of the CKD for 15 years, visited the head office after the Akal Takht lifted a ban on him in a sleazy video row. Taking serious note of his visit, the CKD executive committee condemned the entry of Chadha and imposed a ban on his entry in future. “His sleazy video has maligned the image of the entire Sikh community, so he cannot be allowed to re-enter the organisation. Secondly, 90% of our staffers are women. In such a scenario, Chadha will not be permitted to enter our institutions,” said CKD president Nirmal Singh, adding that his donation had been returned to him.