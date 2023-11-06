Smoke and the City: Talkatora, Lalbagh most polluted as AQI inches close to ‘severe’ mark

LUCKNOW The areas surrounding Talkatora and Lalbagh have recorded the highest pollution levels as the Air Quality Index (AQI) reached alarming levels of 373 and 350 on Sunday. These elevated AQI levels, on the brink of entering the ‘severe’ category, have raised serious concerns for the residents of Lucknow.

Graph illustrating the AQI readings in the Talkatora area, showing ‘Very Poor’ air quality conditions. (HT Photo)

In an effort to monitor pollution, six live monitoring stations have been established by pollution control boards, including locations like Talkatora, Lalbagh, Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gomti Nagar, Kukrail, and BR Ambedkar University. Data from these stations revealed that PM2.5 and PM10, two key pollutants used to calculate AQI, reached as high as 436 and 432, respectively.

The average AQI in Talkatora stood at 367, with PM2.5 peaking at 436 and PM10 at 432 between Saturday and Sunday. Talkatora topped the list of polluted areas, closely followed by Lalbagh and its surroundings, which recorded an average AQI of 350, categorised as ‘very poor.’ The concentration of PM2.5 reached a maximum of 392, while PM10 nearly touched 400, registering a maximum of 398.

It is worth noting that the AQI is categorised as follows -- 0-50 (good), 51-100 (satisfactory), 101-200 (moderate), 201-300 (poor), 301-400 (very poor), and 401-500 (severe).

UC Shukla, Regional Officer of the U.P. Pollution Control Board in Lucknow, explained, “The high pollution levels in Talkatora and nearby areas, such as Rajajipuram, Almanagr, and Mill Road, can be attributed to the presence of numerous industries. Similarly, areas around Lalbagh experience heavy vehicular traffic, given their proximity to busy areas like MG Road, Hazratganj, and Qaisarbagh.”

In a concerning trend, all six pollution control board stations in Lucknow recorded a ‘poor’ AQI for the first time, including the Kukrail picnic spot area, which is surrounded by greenery, reporting an average AQI of 242. Additionally, Kendriya Vidyalaya recorded 228, Gomti Nagar 211, and the area near BR Ambedkar University registered an AQI of 232.

Furthermore, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), at 4 pm, Lucknow’s overall AQI reached 274, the highest recorded so far this year and dangerously close to the ‘very poor’ category.

UC Shukla warned, “The AQI may rise further in the city as temperatures continue to drop, increasing the likelihood of low-pressure systems, which can trap pollutants in the lower atmosphere.”

AQI in Uttar Pradesh:

Severe:

Greater Noida 410

Noida 414

Very Poor:

Baghpat 342

Ghaziabad 394

Hapur 358

Meerut 355

Poor:

Lucknow 274

Firozabad 211

Gorakhpur 279

Kanpur 282

Khurja 272

Muzaffarnagar 279

Health Impacts of Air Pollution:

(Source: CSIR-IITR Post Monsoon Report 2023)

Particulate Matter (PM10 & PM2.5):

Fine airborne particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 (PM2.5) can penetrate deep into the lungs, causing irritation, lung function impairment, emphysema, bronchitis, and heart disease aggravation.

Ultrafine particles, ranging from 0.001 to 0.1 μm in diameter, can reach the alveolar sacs, where gaseous exchange occurs.

Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) & Oxides of Nitrogen (NO2):

Increased SO2 may irritate the eyes, nose, and throat and lead to choking and coughing.

Long-term exposure to NO2 can affect lung function and reduce resistance to diseases such as pneumonia and influenza.

