Smoke from fireplace chokes sleeping woman, two kids to death in UP's Balrampur

A woman and her two kids died while her husband went unconscious due to the smoke emanating from the hearth inside the room they were sleeping in. The incident took place in Balrampur’s Utraula town on Wednesday, said police.

SP Balrampur Rajesh Kumar Saxena said that the family suffocated due to the smoke as per the initial investigation. The victims have been identified as -- Rekha (39), and her two children Laxmi (11), and Kanha (9). Meanwhile, the victim’s husband, Mantole, is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

Sharing further details, another police official said Mantole is originally a Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) resident. He was living in Balrampur along with his family for the past eight years and used to run a panipuri (waterballs) shop. The incident came to light after Mantole’s brother from Bhind requested Dinesh Singh, the school teacher of two children, to check up on the family. Dinesh informed the police control room after not getting any response from the family despite knocking on their door for over 15-20 minutes. When the police broke in, the woman and two kids were found dead while Mantole was found in an unconscious state.

Later, a team of forensic experts was called to inquire into the matter. As per probe findings, the woman and the children first become unconscious due to smoke and suffocated to death thereafter. The man survived as he was awake till 3 am and was rescued due to the timely intervention of the police. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem while their family members living in Madhya Pradesh have been informed about the incident.