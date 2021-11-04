SMVDSB sportspersons excel

Jammu Four Judokas hailing from Katra and trained at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi’s sports complex have been selected for cadet and sub-junior All India Judo Championship to be held at Chandigarh from November 6-14. All had recently won gold in the UT Level Judo championship organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Judo Association in Jammu. These Judokas have been trained under the guidance of coach Danish Sharma at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s Sports Complex at Katra.

In another event, athletes of SMVDSB, Katra came-up with flying colours in J&K UT Masters Athletics Annual Championship 2020-21 held at MA Stadium, Jammu on October 31 organized by J&K Masters Athletic Association. The team won three gold, two silver and one bronze medal in events.