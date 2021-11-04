Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SMVDSB sportspersons excel

The cadets had also won gold at the UT Level Judo Championship organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Judo Association in Jammu
Four SMVDSB cadets have been selected for All India Judo champonship (HT FILE)
Published on Nov 04, 2021
By HT Correspondent

Jammu Four Judokas hailing from Katra and trained at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi’s sports complex have been selected for cadet and sub-junior All India Judo Championship to be held at Chandigarh from November 6-14. All had recently won gold in the UT Level Judo championship organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Judo Association in Jammu. These Judokas have been trained under the guidance of coach Danish Sharma at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board’s Sports Complex at Katra.

In another event, athletes of SMVDSB, Katra came-up with flying colours in J&K UT Masters Athletics Annual Championship 2020-21 held at MA Stadium, Jammu on October 31 organized by J&K Masters Athletic Association. The team won three gold, two silver and one bronze medal in events.

