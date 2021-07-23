Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Snag: Sarnath Express train engine leaves bogies behind
Snag: Sarnath Express train engine leaves bogies behind

By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Varanasi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:09 AM IST
: Several bogies of Durg-bound Sarnath Express from Chhapra got detached with only 3 bogies running along with the engine on Thursday.

Railway officials said this happened due to a technical snag that occurred in the coupling near Kareemuddinpur railway station in Ghazipur district.

No casualty had been reported, the official said.

The railway official said the train left Chibadagaon station in Ballia around 9.10 am and as it neared Kareemuddinpur railway station, a snag apparently in the coupling led to large number of bogies getting detached. Varanasi division’s public relation officer Ashok Kumar said that the detachment happened around 9.25 am.

The engine driver, however, quickly stopped the train soon after, and the coaches that had got detached stopped on their own as the train hadn’t caught speed when the incident happened, officials said.

The engine driver informed the station master of Kareemuddinpur about the incident following which a team comprising engineers and technicians was rushed to the spot and rectified the problem after which the train resumed its onward journey.

