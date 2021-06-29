So far, no Delta plus infection in UP: CM

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh had so far not reported any Delta plus infection and the Delta variant of Covid was present in 80% samples that were sent for genome sequencing, said chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday.

“While the state is ramping up facilities for genome sequencing for deep study of coronavirus variants, the 550 samples genome sequenced by the IGBI (Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology), New Delhi were not found to have Delta plus variant and 80% of these were found to have the Delta variant,” said Yogi at the high-level Covid-19 review meeting he held in the morning.

Yogi reiterated that now genome sequencing was being carried out at the KGMU (King George’s Medical College), Lucknow; BHU (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi; CDRI (Central Drugs Research Institute), Lucknow and with the help of IGBI (Institute of genomics and integrative biology), New Delhi. “Such genomic studies would certainly help in devising ways to tackle the Delta plus variant of coronavirus,” he said.

The chief minister said several states in the country reported Delta plus infections and experts were saying that this variant was comparatively more virulent. “Thus we will have to be more cautious and more alert. Following the recommendations of the UP experts’ committee on Covid, all necessary preparedness must be put in place in advance without any delay,” he told officials.

He said the Covid situation in the state was improving with each passing day, but this was the time to be more alert and vigilant – a little negligence and laxity could cause huge problems and complications.

The CM said Covid vaccination was an effective safety shield against the virus and UP so far had administered 3.10 crore doses of vaccines. As many as 44 lakh people had got both their doses, he added.

In the last 24 hours, 2.37 lakh Covid tests were done, of which only 174 tested positive. In the same period, 254 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospitals, said Yogi.

“The daily positivity rate in UP is below 0.1%, recovery rate is 98.5% and total active Covid cases have fallen to 2,946, of which 1,810 patients are in home isolation. The state, so far (since March last year) has done 5.75 crore Covid tests,” he said.