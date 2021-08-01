Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Social distancing takes flight at Lohegaon airport as passengers complain oif weekend chaos
others

Social distancing takes flight at Lohegaon airport as passengers complain oif weekend chaos

PUNE Due to a rush of passengers at Lohegaon airport on the weekend, passengers have complained about the improper traffic management at the entry and exit points of the airport
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 11:05 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE Due to a rush of passengers at Lohegaon airport on the weekend, passengers have complained about the improper traffic management at the entry and exit points of the airport. Passengers also raised the issue of social distancing and being made to walk in the rain.

Sudhir Mehta, a businessman who was at Pune airport on Sunday, said, “In terms of traffic and social distancing, it’s pure chaos.”

“I was travelling from Pune airport at 9.30 am. It took 75 minutes from checking in to security. The number of counters is inadequate and no social distancing is enforced. Airports reflect the ethos of the city and so we should be able to do better,” said Mehta.

“Also passengers were being made to walk in the rain and wait for embarkation without any protection from the elements, while an aero-bridge lies idle,” he added.

Another regular passenger Mohan Phadnis said, “The security area is especially chaotic at the Lohegaon airport. CRPF makes you take everything out from the bags but there is no space to empty the bags. They regularly run out of trays and there is a single X-ray machine. This is a super spreader gallery.”

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a senior official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said, “As it was the weekend there was a rush of flight operations and our airport staff was trying to handle and monitor it carefully. There are several development works going on currently at the airport due to which some inconvenience is caused to passengers and we are working to resolve the passenger facilities issues.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo reunited with family after they spotted him on TV news in US. Watch

Neelanurinkji flowers bloom in Idukki's Shantanpara Shalom Hills after 12 years

Anand Mahindra’s Sunday motivation video is making netizens dizzy. Watch

Doggo pops up from pool through secret exit. Video is aww-dorable
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP