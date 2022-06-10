Social media being monitored to nix Friday bandh rumours

Alert after a poster went viral on social media platforms calling for a nationwide bandh on Friday, over the alleged insult to Prophet Mohammad, senior administrative and police officials held a meeting with Muslim and other religious leaders on Thursday.

Police officials laid stress on maintaining peace and order while issuing instructions for strict monitoring of social media sites to check any attempt to spread rumours that may result in a law and order problem.

A poster urging Muslims to observe a bandh on Friday has gone viral on social media and WhatsApp groups. The poster asks Muslims to observe a strike in protest of the alleged dishonour to Prophet Mohammad. However, the poster does not bear the name of any religious leader or organisation. Also, no Muslim religious organisation has taken responsibility for issuing the poster.

Local Intelligence agencies along with the police are on the alert over the strike call and are keeping an eye on sensitive areas of Prayagraj, especially in Old City localities. Activities of suspicious persons are being closely monitored and those with past record of causing trouble are also under a close watch of the police.

In another step to maintain peace, a meeting of religious leaders was called at Sangam auditorium where district magistrate Sanjay Khatri requested them to cooperate in maintaining law and order. The DM urged people, especially the youth, to stay away from rumours. No wrong message should be given to society which may pose a threat to peace and harmony among people in Prayagraj. Persons involved in such activities will be dealt with harshly and religious leaders should appeal to members of their community to maintain peace, the DM added.

SSP, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar, said that citizens should remain alert and not pay heed to rumours. They should cooperate with each other and ignore negative messages. The SSP said that social media and other modes of communication are being monitored round the clock and strict action will be ensured against anti-social elements trying to create a rift among people of different communities. No one is above the law and anyone found breaking the law will face strict action, he added.

