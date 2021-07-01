Software has cut job time to one-fifth, Kashi weaver tells PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Varanasi’s Anupama Dubey, who uses the Digi Bunai (digital weaving) software and asked her about the experience of weaving with the help of the software, on Thursday. The software has been developed under Digital India.

On the completion of six years of Digital India, Modi spoke to beneficiaries from across the country via video conferencing. Dubey along with fellow Varanasi weavers, Diksha Singh and Yasmin Bano, who work with Digi Bunai, were present in the auditorium of the divisional commissioner’s office here.

Chatting with Dubey, the PM asked her how much the work (weaving) has changed using the software as compared to manual weaving.

Informing the PM, Dubey said that when “we used to work manually, it would take five days, but through the software, the same work (weaving designs) on a Banarasi Saree takes only a day.”

Dubey said that she took a three-month digi weaving training under the Digital India campaign. She makes designs on a tablet computer using a digital pen and takes a printout. Later that design is printed on sarees, stoles and suits. Thereafter, the design is woven on a saree through the software. She makes an earning of ₹400 to 500 per saree. PM Modi wished her a very bright future and success.

Addressing Dubey, the Prime Minister said that women’s power is the strength of the country and for the help and convenience of weavers in Varanasi, a trade facilitation centre and handicraft complex has also been built in Lalpur.

Modi said that crores of Indians are benefiting from the platforms developed from online education to medicine. Digital India has played an important role in providing health facilities far and wide.