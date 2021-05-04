Solan hospital declares alive Covid patient dead

A hospital courted controversy on Monday after it pronounced an alive Covid-19 patient dead and handing over another person’s body to his family members.

The goof up reportedly took place at Maharishi Markandeshwar Medical College and Hospital in Solan.

The hospital authorities declared Kewal Ram, 80, a resident of Kotla Mashivar village, who was undergoing treatment for Covid-19, dead and handed over the body of another person to his family members.

While the kin were preparing for the cremation, they discovered that they had the wrong person. An inquiry by the family members revealed that the octogenarian was indeed alive and undergoing treatment.

Ram’s grandson, Jagdeep Thakur, said that the clothes on the body were that of his grandfather’s. However, when they started looking for the gold ring and earring Ram used to wear, they found the body to be someone else’s.

“The negligence by hospital authorities and local staff have hurt our sentiments. Had we not checked, we would have performed the last rites of my grandfather while he was still alive,” he said.

Meanwhile, Solan deputy commissioner KC Chaman said that he and the sub-divisional magistrate concerned (SDM) rushed to the spot upon being informed about the matter. The body was returned to the hospital, he said.

Probe launched

“A probe has been launched to find out who was responsible for the negligence,” said the DC.

In another incident, a woman accused Nerchowk Medical College and Hospital of negligence that allegedly led to her father’s death.

In a video that has been doing rounds on the social media, the woman, identifying herself as Shakshi, alleged that her father was admitted to the hospital last week.

“Today, my father’s condition deteriorated, but no doctor came to check on him despite repeated requests,” she alleged.

She is reportedly protesting against the hospital and seeking answers from the staff. However, it is not clear whether her father died of Covid or some other reason.

