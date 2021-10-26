Solar power plant installed at Golden Temple

Amritsar To reduce the cost of electricity, a 525KW solar power plant was installed at the Golden Temple Complex on Tuesday, with Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Bibi Jagir Kaur inaugurating it. United Sikh Mission, of the US, has installed the plant.

“Generating electricity using natural resources is easy in today’s era of technology, and this task has been initiated by the SGPC on a priority basis. A total of 3 MW solar power plant is being installed by the SGPC for which United Sikh Mission, USA offered its services. The plant of the rest of the electricity would be installed at the Gurdwara Gurusar Satlani Sahib near Amritsar,” Bibi Jagir Kaur added.

She added that work on installing solar power plants at Gurdwara Bir Baba Buddha Sahib, Thatha and Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Baba Deep Singh, Amritsar, was underway. Bibi Jagir Kaur honoured the chairman of United Sikh Mission Rashpal Singh Dhindsa with a robe of honour.

CONFERENCE OF SIKH MISSIONARY INSTITUTIONS HELD

The SGPC on Tuesday hosted a conference of all Sikh Missionary Colleges at Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall in the Golden Temple complex to intensify the drive of spreading Sikhism, named ‘Ghar Ghar Andar Dharamsaal’. The drive is aimed at countering mass conversion of Sikhs to Christianity.

The event was attended by a large number of preachers and volunteers associated to 56 Sikh Missionary Colleges and Institutions. Bibi Jagir Kaur lauded the contribution of Sikh Missionary Colleges in the flourishing of the Sikh faith, adding that these had dedicated themselves to the Sikh Rehat Maryada (Code of Conduct) approved by the Akal Takht Sahib.

She announced the opening of a Sikh Missionary College for girls in the name of Mata Sahib Kaur at Tarn Taran, so that Sikh women could also participate in preaching their faith.