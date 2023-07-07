Army man allegedly dies by suicide in Jammu & Kashmir’s Samba

A soldier allegedly died by suicide inside a camp in Jammu & Kashmir’s Samba district on Friday, officials said. (Representative Photo)

Officials said that sepoy Dombale Mayur Laxman, 23, of 14 Maratha Light Infantry, presently posted at 168 Samba Brigade, allegedly shot himself dead inside the Maheshwar Army camp with his service weapon.

“The soldier was on guard duty at the Maheshwar Gate when he allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon around 2.10am on Friday,” said officials.

The dead body was shifted to Samba district hospital for post-mortem, they said. The deceased hailed from Sangli district in Maharashtra.

While police have initiated inquest proceedings under section 174 CrPC, Army has also ordered a court of inquiry.

On Thursday, a Border Security Force jawan shot himself dead at the Chilyari border post along the International Border (IB) in Samba district.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000, ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290)