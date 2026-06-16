Imphal, The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here has said its sole responsibility was to provide medical treatment to people and is not responsible for bringing in patients to the hospital.

Sole responsibility to provide medical care: RIMS after protest over treatment of youths

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The remarks came a day after the hospital premises witnessed firing of tear gas shells and baton charging amid protests alleging that three youths being treated at the facility were militants.

The three injured being treated at the hospital, all belonging to the Kuki community, were brought to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences by security forces. The demonstrators questioned whether similar security arrangements would be provided to ordinary citizens travelling through Kuki-majority areas of Kangpokpi district.

In a statement issued on Monday night, RIMS said, "The injured persons were brought in by 183 Military Hospital, Leimakhong, for necessary medical treatment."

Denying allegations made in "various reports and public discussions" that the RIMS authority is responsible for bringing the injured persons to the hospital and the subsequent security arrangements, it said, "The Institute has no role in bringing patients to the hospital or in the deployment of security personnel."

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{{^usCountry}} "The injured persons were referred and brought by 183 Military Hospital, Leimakhong and the security arrangements in connection with their movement and treatment were made by the authorities concerned, RIMS said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The injured persons were referred and brought by 183 Military Hospital, Leimakhong and the security arrangements in connection with their movement and treatment were made by the authorities concerned, RIMS said. {{/usCountry}}

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"The sole responsibility of RIMS is to provide medical care to all patients brought to the hospital. It is the professional, ethical, and humanitarian duty of doctors and healthcare workers to attend to and treat patients requiring medical attention, irrespective of their background or circumstances," it said.

RIMS urged the public "not to obstruct or disrupt hospital services, as the institute caters to numerous critically ill and emergency patients whose treatment and well-being may be adversely affected by such disturbances".

In a statement on Tuesday, it strongly condemned the firing of mock bombs and smoke bombs within the hospital premises following the large-scale public protest that occurred on Monday.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.