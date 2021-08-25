Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Solid waste management: Ludhiana MC initiates work on implementation of Chandigarh model in city

Under the Chandigarh model, the civic body has decided to involve the informal sector and to ensure a certain amount to the collectors involved
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Over 1,100 metric tonnes of waste is generated in the city on a daily basis. (HT File)

Struggling with solid waste management, the municipal corporation (MC) has commenced work on the implementation of the Chandigarh model of door-to-door collection of garbage in the city.

The civic body is taking steps to involve the informal sector, which is currently collecting waste from the households along with the MC. It will also purchase e-rickshaws for door-to-door collection.

Further, the civic body is conducting a micro survey in the city to determine the number of kitchens in each building. Based on this, it will fix the waste collection charges. The officials stated that the MC has completed 25% of the survey. The MC is also gathering information about the garbage collectors of every area. MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal also conducted a review meeting regarding the same with MC officials on Tuesday.

Citing the census 2011 data, the MC officials stated that there were around 3.5 lakh properties in the city at that time but, there is no data available regarding the number of the same at present.

The MC has not been able to streamline door to door collection of garbage in the city due to the presence of the informal sector. The informal sector, which charges a certain fee from the residents for the collection of waste without any regulation, raises agitation whenever MC tries handing it over to the private sector. Even in 2011, when the MC appointed A2Z company for solid waste management in the city, the informal sector had raised concern.

Under the Chandigarh model, the civic body has decided to involve the informal sector and to ensure a certain amount to the collectors involved.

MC commissioner Sabharwal said,” MC is working to streamline solid waste management in the city, and tenders are also being floated for processing over 1,100 metric tonnes of waste generated in the city daily.”

“A team of MC officials also visited Chandigarh last month to study the waste management model there,” he added.

