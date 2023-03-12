Sonbhadra’s Perh village: Abducted boy murdered, six held, three cops sent to lines

Tension prevailed in Perh village of Ghorawal police station area of Sonbhadra after the recovery of the body of a 9-year-old boy, who was kidnapped from the village on March 5.

Stunned villagers stand around in Sonbhadra’s Perh village on Saturday (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The body of the boy was recovered from Bagha area of Mirzapur on Friday night. Heavy police force has been deployed in the village. Six accused have been arrested while three police personnel have been sent to the reserve police lines for dereliction of duty.

After recovery of the body of the boy, locals staged protests and blocked Perh-Mirzapur Road and demanded action against the guilty.

Mangal Pal, a BJP member, is the convener of the party’s Shakti Kendra of Ghorawal area. He alleged that his son, Anurag Pal, was murdered because police didn’t take prompt action even after being informed about the kidnapping. Had police taken prompt action, the incident could have been avoided, he said. However, the police called the allegation baseless.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior police officer said that on March 5, Mangal Pal lodged a complaint, alleging that Indrajeet Yadav, Amarjit Yadav, Rajesh Yadav, all residents of the same village, kidnapped his son owing to enmity. Based on the complaint, a case against the trio under section 364 (Kidnapping) of IPC was registered at the Ghorawal police station. Several teams were constituted to recover the boy and investigations began.

Investigations revealed that Karan Yadav, Ganesh Pratap Singh, Lav Kush Yadav, and Shiv Kumar Dubey, all residents of different villages in Mirzapur kidnapped Anurag Pal on March 5 for extorting money from the deceased’s father as they had a land dispute with him. On March 6, they murdered Anurag and dumped his body in a pond.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two accused, Rajesh and Indrajeet were arrested. When they were interrogated, they revealed that with the help of Love Kush Yadav and Shivkumar Dubey, Karan Yadav aka Golu Yadav and Ganesh Pratap Singh, they had the boy kidnapped and murdered. Then Love Kush and Shivkumar were arrested.

The boy’s body was recovered from the pond in Baghi area of Mirzapur and was sent for a post-mortem examination, the officer added.

Superintendent of police, Sonbhadra, Yashveer Singh, said that two other accused, Karan and Ganesh were arrested in an encounter with police as they allegedly tried to flee during checking in Ghorawal area on Saturday. Two country-made pistols of 315 bore, three cartridges, two live cartridges were recovered from their possession.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Both were admitted to hospital from where Karan Yadav has been referred to Varanasi in view of his critical condition.

For alleged dereliction, Perh Police outpost in-charge BN Rai, sub inspector Shravan Kumar and one other have been sent to reserve police lines with immediate effect, the officer said.