Home / Cities / Others / Sonebhadra DM suspended on graft charges
others

Sonebhadra DM suspended on graft charges

Local representatives had complained against the DM citing corruption in mining and construction works, said additional chief secretary, appointments
During the suspension period, the DM will remain attached to the Revenue Board office in Lucknow (Pic for representation)
Published on Mar 31, 2022 08:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The state government on Thursday suspended Sonbhadara district magistrate TK Shibu on charges of corruption and negligence during the recently concluded UP assembly elections.

Local representatives had complained against the DM citing corruption in mining and construction works, said additional chief secretary, appointments, Devesh Chaturvedi. “As district election officer in the assembly election, the DM was negligent towards his duty. Postal ballots were not sealed and the incident went viral in social media. A situation of cancellation of polling in the district had arisen due to the neglect,” he said.

A 2012 batch IAS officer, TK Shibu maintained distance from local representatives. The divisional commissioner (Mirzapur), in his inquiry, found Shibu prima facie guilty on the corruption charges, said the ACS.

“TK Shibu has been suspended from service with immediate effect after the divisional commissioner (Mirzapur) submitted his probe report to the state government. Disciplinary action will be taken against the DM. The divisional commissioner, Varanasi, has been appointed inquiry officer for initiating departmental action against DM, Sonbhadra,” he added.

During the suspension period, Shibu will remain attached to the Revenue Board office in Lucknow. He will leave headquarters only after seeking permission from the state government, said the ACS.

