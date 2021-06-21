Sonepat village panchayat wants farmers to lift blockade on route to Delhi

Citing commuting hassles due to the blockade at Kundli-Singhu border, residents of Sersa village in Sonepat have given the agitating farmers a week’s time to clear one side of the road leading to Delhi.

Holding a panchayat on Sunday, the village residents said many of them have to commute to Delhi on a daily basis for work and they have been suffering due to the farmers’ protest. They said that they will start an agitation of their own if the farmers don’t clear the road.

Ramphal Saroha, one of the organisers of the panchayat, said, “We are in solidarity with the farmers but we are suffering due to their blockade. Many people of Kundli villages who work in Delhi are facing troubles in commuting. If farmers don’t open one side of the road in the next seven days, we will hold a massive gathering in Delhi,” he added.

Reacting sharply to the panchayat’s decision, Samyukta Kisan morcha leaders alleged the panchayat was called people supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party. “Locals have been supporting the farm agitation. A few people backed by the BJP are holding such meetings to defame us. We will hold a protest march across the nation on June 26 to mark the completion of seven months of the agitation. On Monday, we will protest against BJP-JJP leaders on the occasion of Yoga day,” the SKM leaders added in a press statement.