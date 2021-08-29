Son-in-law, 3 grandsons arrested for elderly man’s murder in Lko suburbs

Lucknow Four people (three grandsons and a son-in-law) were arrested on Sunday for the murder of 75-year-old Gopi Kashyap, who was found lying dead on a cot outside his house in Juggaur village under Chinhat police station on Saturday morning. The motive behind the murder was monetary gain.

One of his three daughters Ritu Kashyap had lodged an FIR of murder against unidentified assailants, as blood was oozing out of his nose and ears.

Lucknow deputy commissioner of police (DCP) east, Sanjiv Suman informed the media that those arrested included Dilip Kumar, 38, two brothers Jai Singh,28, and Shiv Singh, 21, and their cousin Manish, 19. He said Dilip Kumar was son-in-law of the deceased while the three others were his grandsons. Ram Saran, the father of Jai Singh and Shiv Singh, is eldest son-in-law of the deceased while Manish’s father Munna is his second son-in-law.

The press note issued by Lucknow commissionerate stated that the deceased’s youngest son-in-law and his three grandsons smothered him to death by putting a pillow on his face when he was sleeping alone outside his house. The victim had recently sold his parental land worth ₹ 3 crore and nearly ₹40,00000 had already been transferred into his bank account. The dispute over share in the amount was the main motive behind the crime, police added.

The police said the four accused were arrested after they confessed their crime during rigorous interrogation and revealed how they executed the murder. They said the accused had been sent to jail after the competent court sent them to judicial custody on Sunday.