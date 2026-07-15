Soren mourns demise of veteran Congress leader Mannan Mallik

Veteran Congress leader, former minister and a prominent trade unionist Mannan Mallik passed away at a private hospital in Ranchi on Tuesday after a prolonged illness at the age of 83.

Chief minister Hemant Soren pays floral tributes to veteran Congress leader Mannan Mallik who died in Ranchi on Tuesday at the age of 83. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mallik was under judicial custody at the time of his death following his recent conviction in the Mat Kuria firing case. A local court had last week sentenced him, his son and several others to three years’ imprisonment. According to his counsel, Abhay Kumar Bhatt, Mallik was unable to file a bail petition as he had been undergoing treatment in the Ranchi hospital.

His death triggered widespread grief across Jharkhand, especially in the coal belt of Dhanbad, where he was known for his long political career and unwavering commitment to the welfare of mine workers.

Mallik was elected as the Congress MLA from Dhanbad in 2009 and later served as a minister in the Hemant Soren-led government. Before entering the Assembly, he strengthened the Congress organisation as Dhanbad District Congress president and had earlier served as the personal secretary to former Bihar Chief Minister Abdul Ghafoor.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A leading face of the coalfields’ labour movement, Mallik served as Executive President of the Rashtriya Colliery Mazdoor Sangh (RCMS) and the Rashtriya Colliery Mazdoor Union. He consistently advocated for better wages, improved working conditions and social security for coal workers, earning respect across political and social circles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A leading face of the coalfields’ labour movement, Mallik served as Executive President of the Rashtriya Colliery Mazdoor Sangh (RCMS) and the Rashtriya Colliery Mazdoor Union. He consistently advocated for better wages, improved working conditions and social security for coal workers, earning respect across political and social circles. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Chief Minister Hemant Soren and MLA Kalpana Soren paid floral tributes to the departed leader at the Jharkhand Assembly and later met the bereaved family to offer condolences. Describing Mallik as an experienced public representative, the Chief Minister said he remained actively engaged in public life for decades and strongly raised the voice of the people of Jharkhand, particularly Dhanbad. “His demise is an irreparable loss to the state, and his contribution to public life will always be remembered,” Soren said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Dhanbad District Congress President Santosh Singh termed Mallik’s death “an irreparable loss to Jharkhand’s politics and the labour movement,” while Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee General Secretary Abhijeet Raj described him as a guiding force for the party.

INTUC leader and National Colliery Mazdoor Union General Secretary A K Jha remembered Mallik as “an honest, courageous and tireless labour leader” who devoted his life to the welfare of workers, the poor and the underprivileged.

Congress leaders said Mallik’s mortal remains were kept at the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee office and the Jharkhand Assembly in Ranchi for people to pay their last respects before being taken to Dhanbad. His last rites are scheduled for Wednesday and will be performed with state honours.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}