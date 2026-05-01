South Tripura district bans animal slaughter, meat sale on Buddha Purnima

The South Tripura district administration has banned the slaughter and sale of animals, including poultry and fish, across the district on Friday on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

The order by district magistrate Muhammad Sajad P cited the festival’s religious significance and the need to uphold non-violence

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The order by district magistrate Muhammad Sajad P cited the festival’s religious significance and the need to uphold non-violence, public sentiment, and communal harmony.

“..the said occasion holds significant religious and cultural importance for Buddhism and its community for promoting the principles of Ahimsa (non-violence) and compassion towards all living beings. And whereas, it is considered necessary to maintain public sentiment, peace, and communal harmony in the district,” the order issued on Thursday said.

“I, District Magistrate & Collector, South District, Tripura, in exercise of the powers conferred under relevant provisions of law, do hereby order that: Prohibition Killing/slaughtering of any animals, including poultry, and fishes is strictly prohibited within the jurisdiction of South District on May 1 (Buddha Purnima) and ban on sale of meat, fish, and any form of freshly slaughtered animal products shall remain closed for the day...,” district collector Sajad said in the order.

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{{^usCountry}} The notification also ordered all slaughterhouses, fish markets, and meat shops to remain closed and threatened legal action against violators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The notification also ordered all slaughterhouses, fish markets, and meat shops to remain closed and threatened legal action against violators. {{/usCountry}}

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